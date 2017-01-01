How it works
You get all the perks of an expert marketplace without any of the burden. We find, vet, and manage the experts, as well as connect them with your users and facilitate payment with our real-time software.
World class freelancers
We do the work on your behalf and find experts for you. Optionally you can provide us with vetting criteria to work off of.
We take a top-down approach to sourcing experts, looking first to tutorial creators, top forum contributors, etc. That way we can guarantee your users the fastest service across the widest breadth of issues possible.
Give your users immediate access to the top experts in the business
We facilitate work through video screenshare by default. After thousands of hours of work across dozens of web apps, we've seen productivity increased by 3-5x from users working in real time with experts. While this enables your users save money, it also creates an unprecedented opportunity for experts serving your platform to profitably work for as few as five minutes.
Multiple Service Types
Instant
Scheduled
Offline
Your Choice Of Integration
Unofficial Landing Page
Branded Subdomain
Shared data and insights
We consider ourselves as much a part of your team as if we were an official division under your roof. We have a responsibility to deliver the highest quality of service to your users, which is why we're committed to sharing every piece of data that flows through relating to each individual user's experience.
100% Data Transparency
- Experts – Know who exactly is serving your users.
- Reviews – See the good, the bad, and everything inbetween.
- Costs – Know exactly what your users are paying.
- Tasks – Know every task they got done.